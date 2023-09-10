MANILA - Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Benjamin Diokno said that the nature of the tenure of former Usec. Cielo Magno was temporary and that she was "borrowed" from the academe.



Magno, who earlier said she tendered her resignation, on Friday released a letter from the Office of the President which specifically stated that her tenure as Undersecretary of the Department of Finance has "expired."

Speaking with reporters, Diokno confirmed that Magno's term expired effective immediately.



"Ang nature ng appointment ni Usec. Cielo, she’s on secondment from the university. Meron kaming contract lang with the university. Kasi if you are a faculty member, meron kang security of tenure. We just borrowed her," he said.



Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin earlier said the Malacañang has "terminated the appointment" of Magno for supposedly being unsupportive of the administration.

In a separate social media post, Magno said she did her best to serve the country.



"Makakatulog po ako ng mahimbing knowing that I did my best serving our country and advocating the interest of our people," she said.



Magno led discussions on military pension reforms. She was also pushing for higher taxes on mining.



"I advocated for higher taxes in mining to ensure the government gets fair share from the extraction of minerals and that it contribute to sustainable development," Magno told ABS-CBN News in a text message.



She was also chairman of the Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative and the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) Technical Committee. Magno supervised the effective implementation of the CREATE law. She said she also worked with the health officials on the possible tax on junk food and sugary beverages.



"I worked with various agencies and reached out to the military and uniformed personnel so we can have the most effective proposal to reform the pension program of our military and uniformed personnel," she said.



When asked if the Finance Chief was able to talk to Magno, Diokno said “Let’s respect her privacy."



Magno earlier said she would return to the academe and teach the "law of supply and demand" at the University of the Philippines School of Economics (UPSE).



- with reports from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

