Business Mentor: Leaping Into Entrepreneurship

Some entrepreneurs start their journey while they were still young. In my case, I used to sell comic books, candies, and the like to have money for school so that I wouldn’t need to ask from my parents.

Our situation back then wasn’t difficult. However, I found it interesting to earn my own money. Plus it was a great feeling to earn on your own despite being so young. From that experience, I learned that if you are willing to do something, then great things follow.

How I wish this was taught to children early on so that they could be more aware of the real world as they grow up. We learn math and other basics, but nothing about how to start and sustain a business, or to invest.

I have met thousands of people from different walks of life. And this is probably one of the best things that I love about what I do. I am able to touch people’s lives and instill in their minds the proper way of building and sustaining a business.

Not all of them have become successful, and this is because of several reasons.

Their heart was never into it and they joined a seminar or workshop due to the coaxing of a friend.

They lack the confidence to start their own business.

They don’t have the financial capacity to support a business.

They lack the proper mindset of being an entrepreneur.

Starting any kind of business can be challenging. This is the reason why it is essential that an entrepreneur has the right mindset. How do you do it?

First and foremost, you need to believe in your ability to succeed. You must believe in the business and its products and services. I mean, how would you even sell anything if you don’t believe in it. If you are not a coffee lover and you chose to put up a café, how can you convince others to try your café’s different concoctions?

You need to choose a business that is close to your heart- a business that you always want to talk about and create strong ideas. To support your passion, educate yourself by any means possible. Just keep on having a positive perspective. Create a plan that will lead you to the right direction.

As I have also mentioned in past articles, having a business plan is a must before starting a business. It would be a waste of your time and resources if you keep going back to step one because you have missed some important details.

Take for example this situation: Mr. A has a plan to start a manpower business. He already has a name for the company. He then seeks the help of a web developer to build the company website and paid for the domain name and hosting. But then he finds out that the name he chose has already been used, or is too similar to another company offering the same services. Problems arise thereafter and so there is a delay in creating the website.

Apart from having the willingness to build a business, an aspiring entrepreneur should be equipped with everything necessary before opening the business to the public.

It is one thing to have faith in yourself. It is another thing to train your mind to become more organized, to seize opportunities, manage risks, and to have the determination to proceed no matter what happens.

So, what is the secret of successful entrepreneurs? It pays to have the proper guidance from a business consultant, geared with enough knowledge, faith, and a tremendous amount of perseverance. Don’t complicate matters when all you need is to have a wider perspective.



