George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Oil prices are set to drop again next week, according to industry estimates.

But the rollback will not be much amid the weakening value of the peso against the US dollar.

Diesel prices could drop between P1.50 and P1.80 per liter, kerosene between P1.80 and P2 liter, and gasoline between P0.50 and P0.80.

Industry experts earlier projected a price hike in oil, as OPEC-Plus announced cutting down production, on top of the weakening value of the peso against the US dollar.

For experts, the worries over lingering economic recession reigned, on top of the lockdowns in China.

"Hindi gaanong nag-react ang market naobserbahan natin ah panis pala ang threat na yun kaya for the meantime wala pa kaya tuloy tuloy pa rin ang pagbaba mas takot pa sila doon sa interest hike," Energy director Rino Abad said.

Amid the second straight decrease in oil prices, industry experts said the rollback could have been bigger if not for the peso-dollar exchange hitting all-time lows this week.

The Philippine peso weakened to historic lows for five straight trading days against the US dollar, which closed at P57.18 on Thursday.

– Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News