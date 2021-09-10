Epic Games asks Apple to allow "Fortnite" to return in South Korea
Reuters
Posted at Sep 10 2021 09:24 AM
"Fortnite" creator Epic Games has asked iPhone maker Apple Inc to restore its Fortnite developer account and intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in South Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side, it said in a tweet.
"Epic intends to re-release Fortnite on iOS in Korea offering both Epic payment and Apple payment side-by-side in compliance with the new Korean law," the tweet added.
Last week, South Korea's parliament approved a bill that bans major app store operators such as Google and Apple from forcing software developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases.
RELATED VIDEO:
ANC, ANC Top, Apple, Apple iPhone, App Store, Epic Games, Fortnite, Epic Games South Korea, Epic payment, Apple Payment
- /video/news/09/10/21/solon-blasts-parlades-appointment-to-nsc
- /news/09/10/21/cagayan-preparing-for-the-worst-as-kiko-approaches
- /business/09/10/21/us-urges-g7-to-implement-global-tax-reform
- /sports/09/10/21/kobe-designed-signed-hublot-watch-hits-auction-block
- /entertainment/09/10/21/r-kelly-accuser-says-singer-starved-her-for-days