Privacy Commission vows to protect data amid text scams

MANILA - The National Privacy Commission vowed to protect the data of Filipinos as personalized text scams continue to rise, Privacy Commissioner John Henry D. Naga said.

“We will relentlessly protect the Filipino against any unscrupulous attempt to take advantage of our personal data. We urge the full cooperation of all stakeholders involved, including the Telcos, our partners in the government, and the public, to bring this matter to a full conclusion," Naga said.

The NPC earlier said initial investigations showed it is unlikely that information used in personalized scam texts came from a data breach or contact tracing forms.

Another meeting has been set on Sept. 13 with telco operators and concerned government agencies including the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, the Philippine National Police, and the National Bureau of Investigation to discuss the matter.

"This is an ongoing investigation that involves close coordination between telecommunication companies and government authorities such as the National Telecommunications Commission," Naga said.

Meanwhile, DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said that the speedy roll out of the National ID System or PhilSys will be vital to the success of SIM registration.

The Philippine Statistics Authority launched earlier this year PhilSys Check, a PhilID verification system using Quick Response or QR code technology. Through the PhilSys Check website, and public-private key cryptography, private institutions will be able to verify the authenticity of PhilID cards.

The PSA together with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is working to hit a target of 50 million printed PhilID cards before the end of 2022.

RELATED VIDEO: