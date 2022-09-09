MANILA - Domestic passengers are purchasing more baggage allowance along with their tickets starting this September which incidentally marks the start of the holiday season in the country, AirAsia said.

Baggage takeup, or the total baggage products availed compared to passenger count, rose 10 percent versus the pre-pandemic level in the same period as Filipinos stock up on gift items for the holidays, the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

International guests have also shown higher demand for baggage allowance with over half of passengers availing of the add-on products, it added.

“Rebound travel is in full swing and we’re expecting activity to grow significantly as the holidays approach," AirAsia Philippines Head of Communications and Public Affairs Steve Dailisan said.

"Along with this is the increase in demand for products such as baggage allowance. We attribute this incremental month-on-month growth in baggage demand in Q4 to the pasalubong tradition and general gifting culture of Filipinos during Christmas," he added.

AirAsia said historical data showed baggage takeup increases at the start of September and peaks in January the following year.

Overseas Filipino Workers and foreign tourists traveling to and around the Philippines could enjoy the "no limit on check-in baggage count" policy as long as the weight does not exceed their baggage allowance, the airline said.

Passengers of AirAsia get free 7 kg for carry-on cabin baggage and "competitive" market pricing on checked in bags, it said.

Aside from pasalubong, data showed OFWs also significantly increase their remittances to the Philippines during the holiday season, which is expected to temporarily mitigate the weakening peso against the dollar.

RELATED VIDEO: