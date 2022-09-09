MANILA — The existing work-from-home arrangement for Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) enterprises has been extended, the Department of Finance (DPF) said Friday.

In a statement, the DOF said Finance Secretary and Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) chairperson Benjamin Diokno has released a memorandum "provisionally extending" the current at-home arrangement for IT-BPM enterprises.

It said Diokno saw it "necessary" to retain the 70 percent on-site and 30% work-from-home arrangement until the FIRB decides on Philippine Economic Zone Authority's request to extend the status quo.

"Considering the September 12, 2022 expiration of the resolution, it is just fair that we extend the WFH arrangement for IT-BPM companies until we finalize a resolution addressing the issue," Diokno said.

PEZA's request is included in the list of agenda items for the next FIRB meeting on September 15 next week, according to Finance Undersecretary Antonette Tionko, who serves as the chairperson of the FIRB Technical Committee.

"Given the long-standing issue on the WFH extension for the IT-BPM sector, we hope the decision of the Board will finally bring clarity to the matter," Tionko said.

"We listen to our stakeholders and see the WFH arrangement to be the new business model of most of the registered business enterprises. Hence, the discussion on this matter in the next FIRB meeting requires a more permanent measure from the inter-agency body."

The FIRB earlier ordered the return to office of IT-BPM and BPO workers in April 2022.

Some firms have secured a Letter of Authority (LOA) to extend the setup until September.

RELATED REPORT