BSP, PNP file charges vs 5 people defacing banknotes

MANILA - Criminal complaints were filed against 5 individuals who were caught willfully defacing and mutilating Philippine banknotes, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said Friday.

The BSP Payments and Currency Investigation Group and the PNP Quezon City Police District - Anti-Cybercrime team filed the chargers before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office, the central bank said in a statement.

They were charged with violation of Presidential Decree No. 247, in relation to Article 154 of the Revised Penal Cod, as amended and the Republic Act No. 10176 or the Cybercime Prevention Act, the BSP said.

Under P.D. No. 247, willful defacement, mutilation, tearing, burning or destruction of Philippine currency can be penalized with imprisonment of up to 5 years and a fine not exceeding P20,000.

Meanwhile, under Article 154 of the RPC, persons who by any means of publication, encourage disobedience to the law are penalized by imprisonment and fine.



"The BSP urges the public to handle all Philippine banknotes and coins with due respect and dignity, and to protect their integrity as part of the country’s rich culture and heritage," it said.

