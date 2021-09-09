Watch more on iWantTFC



A major business group reiterated its call to allow greater mobility for those who have been inoculated against COVID-19.

“We feel that it’s time to shift gears and move towards mobility for the ‘fully vaccinated’ scenario,” said Aurelio Montinola, president of the Management Association of the Philippines.

Montinola said that with the number of vaccinated people rising in Metro Manila, and expectations that up to 70 percent of the National Capital Region’s population will be vaccinated within the next 2 months, it was time to leave lockdowns behind and open up the economy.

“We are still a service and consuming economy so we must revive the service sector, particularly for our workers.”