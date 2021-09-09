MANILA - DITO Telecommunity is aiming to get 6 million subscribers by the end of the year, one of its officials said on Thursday.

The country’s third major telco said it also passed its second technical audit and is looking to launch a “fiber-like” 5G fixed wireless service later this year.

DITO chief administrative officer Adel Tamano said the new telco so far has 2.6 million subscribers, but is adding around 20,000 new subscribers every day. Tamano said they are set to hit 3 million subscribers by the end of the month.

“We find these numbers very positive. It shows you the appetite of the market for a new player,” Tamano said.

Amid complaints from some subscribers about the telco’s service quality, Tamano admitted that DITO is not yet at par with other telcos.

“Some of the complaints arises from a desire for us to be at par

with some of our competitors. Unfortunately, we are not yet there, but we’re doing our very best to be there. Keep in mind, we’ve only been in commercial operations since March. Our competitors have been in commercial operations for 20 years.”

Regarding their rollout, DITO said it is now present in 233 areas and will be expanding to 53 more this month, including 16 new areas by Friday, Sept. 10.

The telco, which is owned by Davao-based tycoon Dennis Uy and China Telecom, meanwhile said it passed its second technical audit, achieving 52.75 percent coverage of the Philippine national population. It said it was able to deliver a minimum average broadband speed of 89.13 Mbps for 4G, and 853.85 Mbps for 5G.

The government’s requirements were for a speed of 55 Mbps, and a population coverage of 51 percent.

It said it also has 4,384 towers “under mobilization” with 3,094 towers “already integrated.”

The company also said it has laid down 18,074 kilometers of land-based fiber optic cable, and another 953 kilometers of submarine cable.

The new telco is also looking to launch a 5G fixed wireless access product in the fourth quarter, Tamano said.

“We provide fiber-like service without using fiber,” he said.

DITO says this will be their short to medium-term option for customers looking for home data solutions, while they prepare for a fiber rollout down the road.

Listed telco Converge ICT Solutions competed against DITO to become the country's third major telecommunications company when the contract was up for bidding.

Owned by a different Dennis Uy, based out of Pampanga, Converge ICT’s success in its home fiber rollout has helped its owners debut in Forbe’s list of 10 richest Filipinos.

While the Davao-based Dennis Uy has yet to make it to the Forbes list, Converge's Dennis Anthony Uy and his wife are listed at number 6.

