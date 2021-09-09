MANILA - Cebu Pacific is offering a P99 travel voucher that allows customers to fly to any domestic destination, the company said on Thursday.



The airline said that as part of its 25th year celebration it is again offering its “Super Pass” starting today until Sept. 16.

The Super Pass is a travel voucher with a P99 one-way base fare that can be used for domestic flights from Sept. 16 this year to Sept. 30 next year.

“Because the situation continues to be fluid, we know the CEB Super Pass is a timely option for guests who know they want and need to travel, but are unsure of destinations and dates,” said Candice Iyog, Cebu Pacific Vice President.

Customers can buy the travel vouchers on Cebu Pacific’s website.

Payments can be made via a customer’s existing Travel Funds, or other online payment options such as credit cards, the company said. Passengers who have existing Travel Funds may also make use of their virtual wallets to stock up on these vouchers, the airline said.

Customers may redeem their vouchers as early as 30 days before their intended flight or at least 7 days before. Vouchers may be redeemed from Sept. 9 this year to Sept. 23, 2022, the company said.

RELATED VIDEO