Meralco says power rates lower in September, down for 5th straight month

Meralco Pasay City Substation along EDSA, Pasay City. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Manila Electric Co said Wednesday power rates in September would be lower, its 5th consecutive month of decline as generation charges dropped.

The overall rate for a typical household decreased by P0.0623 per kWh to P8.4288 per kWh this September from P8.4911 per kWh last month, the distributor said in a statement.

This is equivalent to a reduction of around P12 in the total bill of residential customers consuming 200 kWh per month.

Meralco said September's overall rate is the "lowest in 3 years."

SAMPLE COMPUTATION:

CONSUMPTION REDUCTION

200 kwh P12

300 kwh P19

400 kwh P25

500 kwh P31

JUST IN!



Overall na singil sa kuryente ng Meralco, BABABA ng P0.062/kwh sa September 2020 bill. Ito na ang ika-limang sunod na buwang may bawas singil ang Meralco.



Kunsumo Bawas Singil

200 kwh P12

300 kwh P19

400 kwh P25

500 kwh P31 pic.twitter.com/FrOotmUbSQ — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) September 9, 2020

Generation charge decreased by P0.0381 per kWh to P4.0860 per kWh this month as Meralco claims force majeure.

"This is the sixth straight month of generation rate reduction. Because of the reduced power demand in its service area during the community quarantine period, MERALCO continued to invoke the Force Majeure provision in some of its Power Supply Agreements (PSAs)," Meralco said.

Meralco urged customers to use online platforms when paying their bills.