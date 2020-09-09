Cebu Pacific offers P99 seat sale for all destinations on Sept. 9 to 11

Cebu Pacific airplanes at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Cebu Pacific on Wednesday launched a 3-day super seat sale with base fares as low as P99 for booking trips on 2021.

Promo seats for all local and international destinations have a P99 price tag (one-way base fare) are available from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11 for the travel period starting from May 1 to Aug. 31, 2021, the airline said in a statement.

"PHP99 flights to international destinations will also be available during this Super Seat Fest. So those who have been missing the breathtaking sights and delicious cuisine in Bali (Indonesia), Bangkok, Dubai, Japan, Korea, and more can finally fly for less, with low fares from Cebu Pacific," the carrier said.

This 9.9 #CEBSuperSeatFest, BER-ready to fly in 2021 for as low as P99 one-way base fare for ALL destinations on sale! Travel from May 1-Aug 31, 2021. Book now at https://t.co/rrXfr2OgOq! For online bookings only. No promo code needed. Payment centers available Sept 10-11, 2020. pic.twitter.com/EPW0PaZJBf — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) September 8, 2020

Bookings can be done on the website and mobile app while payments can be made through online channels on Sept. 9. Other payment centers will be available from Sept. 10 and 11, it said.

Cebu Pacific said it implements stringent on-ground and in-flight health measures to protect passengers and crew including daily disinfection.