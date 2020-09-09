Calamba Laguna resort sells 'garden getaway' as pandemic bites

Photo by Doña Jovita Garden Resort

MANILA — The Doña Jovita Garden Resort on Wednesday said it is selling its Garden Getaway amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that we are selling the Garden Getaway of Doña Jovita Garden Resort," it said in a post on its Facebook page.

"Our humble family business started with the rental of one pool and pavilion and flourished into what it is today. After many wonderful years of serving our guests, we are absolutely heartbroken to have to let go, but we look forward to the possibilities that lie ahead ￼when our country and the world recovers from COVID-19," it added.

The said resort in Laguna added that some of its services will either be relocated while some will stay.

"Our Garden animals will be transitioned to another location where we will establish a sanctuary for them that has yet to be named. Our rescues at our Mediterranean Escape will remain as they have established a harmonious colony and are safe and secure within the property," it said.

"We are hopeful that we can rehire as many of our staff as possible... when we rise again as one of our main objectives for this business was always to provide jobs to those who need it."

The Department of Trade and Industry earlier said that some 30 percent of businesses in the Philippines have closed since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 241,987 on Tuesday as the Department of Health reported 3,281 additional cases.