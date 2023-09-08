Home > Business Unemployment, underemployment climb in July ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 08 2023 09:17 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA - The unemployment rate in the Philippines climbed to 4.8 percent in July from 4.5 percent in June, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. This means there were 2.27 million jobless Filipinos, said National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa. The underemployment rate also climbed to 15.9 percent in July from 12 percent in June, meaning 7.1 million Filipino workers saw their jobs or wages as insufficient. More details to follow. PH unemployment rate climbs to 4.5 pct in June, underemployment rate at 12 pct Inflation quickens to 5.3 pct in August as rice, fuel costs rise P35 to P50 minimum wage hike approved in Calabarzon Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC promo Read More: unemployment rate jobless rate labor force survey PSA wages Dennis Mapa /video/life/09/08/23/biyahe-na-7-of-10-filipinos-plan-trip-abroad-in-12-months-survey/overseas/09/08/23/north-korea-unveils-new-tactical-nuclear-attack-submarine/business/09/08/23/dbm-releases-p3-billion-for-fuel-subsidy/overseas/09/08/23/record-rainfall-causes-flooding-in-hong-kong-days-after-typhoon/video/news/09/08/23/microfinance-other-interventions-possible-for-rice-traders-dswd