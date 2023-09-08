Unemployment, underemployment climb in July

MANILA - The unemployment rate in the Philippines climbed to 4.8 percent in July from 4.5 percent in June, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

This means there were 2.27 million jobless Filipinos, said National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa.

The underemployment rate also climbed to 15.9 percent in July from 12 percent in June, meaning 7.1 million Filipino workers saw their jobs or wages as insufficient.

More details to follow.