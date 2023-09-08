TESDA, Microsoft partner to upskill technical-vocational students

MANILA - Microsoft Philippines said it has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for a digital skills program for over 1.2 million Filipino students enrolled in technical-vocational education and training (TVET).

The program aims to equip TVET students with the necessary certifications and competencies in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, productivity, and digital literacy, Microsoft said.

The TVET learners can access these resources on Microsoft platforms such as Microsoft Learn, which offers a Microsoft Fundamentals curriculum.

TESDA Secretary/Director General Suharto Mangudadatu said that the partnership will help raise the quality and competitiveness of the TVET sector.

"TESDA remains committed to boosting the local technical-vocational education and training sector to help address the challenges brought by the digital age," said Mangudadatu.

The five-year partnership was formalized during the TESDA 29th-anniversary celebration at SM Megamall.

“We are thankful for this opportunity to work with TESDA towards our shared goal of bridging the digital divide and providing more employment opportunities to Filipinos through our digital skills program," said Joanna Rodriguez, Microsoft Philippines Director of Public Sector Business.