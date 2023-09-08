SSS says working with LGUs to cover 'job order' workers

MANILA – The Social Security System on Friday announced it would expand services to cover job order workers in the government who are not covered by the Government Service Insurance System.

In a briefing which is part of the state-run pension fund’s 66th anniversary, SSS Executive Vice President Rizaldy Capulong said the agency is working with local government units and other government agencies for this program.

The SSS would also bring its services to the barangay level to ensure that the marginalized have easy access to its services, he said.

Capulong said the SSS would launch programs called SSS E-wheels and E-Center sa Barangay to bring their services near the people.

"Ang taong walang pension pag tanda pampabigat sa pamilya, ang members of SSS ...maraming benefits yun...Kaya ang mga gusto mag myembro pupuntahan namin sa barangay,” he said.

SSS Vice President for Branch Operation Sector Voltaire Agas told reporters that the MOA with LGUs would ensure that JOs could become members of the pension fund system.

“So instead na sila ay isa isang pupunta sa kanilang tanggapan, makikipag ugnayan sa amin ang mga government agencies, katulad ng mga pumirma sa amin. Sila na ang mag kakaltas sa hulog ng manggagawa na napapasailalim sa kanila at sila na rin ang magrerelease sa amin,” he said.

Agas said this is a nationwide drive and that over 1,000 agencies have agreed to cooperate with the program.

“This year, lagpas 1,000 na yata ang napapirma naming na agencies, meron barangay level, provincial level," he said.

"Ito po ay isang programang puspusan na ipapatupad ng SSS ng sa ganon universal coverage of workers sa social security protection ay talagang mapapatupad ng ating pamahalaan,” he added.

In a statement, Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno commended the SSS’ efforts to expand its services to cover the vulnerable sector.

“In pursuit of its mandate, the SSS has continued to implement enhancements to the system by increasing coverage among the most vulnerable Filipino workers here in the Philippines and overseas,” he said.