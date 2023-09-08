Meta rolling out Notes feature for Messenger

Screengrab of Messenger showing the new Notes feature.

MANILA -- Facebook parent Meta appears to be gradually rolling out the Notes function on Messenger, some app users reported Friday.

The Notes function, which appears as a thought bubble above a person's profile photo on Messenger, allows a user to share his thoughts in 60 characters or less.

Meta launched the same function for Instagram direct messages in 2023.

The feature is reminiscent of older messaging systems like AIM and MSN Messenger.

Some social media users said they loved the Messenger update, while others are not big fans of it.

Other users noted that the update seems to have not been rolled out yet for Android users.

