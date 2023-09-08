Meralco: Power rates to go up in September

Linemen check electric meters at the Divisoria area in Manila on Sept. 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Meralco on Friday said it would raise power rates in September by P0.50 per kilowatt-hour.

The power distributor said rates would increase due to higher generation charges on the back of the weakening of the peso against the dollar.

This means power rates will increase by the following amounts:

200kwh - P100 increase

300kwh - P150 increase

400kwh - P200 increase

500kwh - P250 increase

Meralco cut power rates by P0.29 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) in August following lower generation charges.

More details to follow.

— Report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News