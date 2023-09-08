Home  >  Business

DBM releases P3 billion for fuel subsidy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 08 2023 08:59 AM

MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management has approved the release of P3 billion in fuel subsidy for 1.36 million drivers nationwide.

The amount of subsidy to be received by drivers is as follows:

  • Modernized Public Utility Jeepney (MPUJ): P10,000
  • Modernized Utility Vehicle Express (MUVE): P10,000
  • Traditional PUJ: P6,500
  • Traditional UVE: P6,500
  • Public Utility Buses (PUB): P6,500
  • Minibuses: P6,500
  • Taxis: P6,500
  • Shuttle Services Taxis: P6,500
  • Transport Network Vehicle Services: P6,500
  • Tourist Transport Services: P6,500
  • School Transport Services: P6,500
  • Filcabs: P6,500
  • Tricycles: P1,000
  • Delivery Services: P1,200

Drivers around the country have been asking for fuel subsidy as oil prices have risen for 9 straight weeks.

Over the past 9 weeks, fuel prices have increased by the following amounts: 

  • Gasoline: P9.65/L increase
  • Kerosene: P13.74/L increase
  • Diesel: P14.40/L increase

Around 1.3 million public transport drivers and operators will receive fuel subsidies from the government.

Read More:  fuel subsidy   dbm   oil prices   anc promo  