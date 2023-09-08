DBM releases P3 billion for fuel subsidy

MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management has approved the release of P3 billion in fuel subsidy for 1.36 million drivers nationwide.

The amount of subsidy to be received by drivers is as follows:

Modernized Public Utility Jeepney (MPUJ): P10,000

Modernized Utility Vehicle Express (MUVE): P10,000

Traditional PUJ: P6,500

Traditional UVE: P6,500

Public Utility Buses (PUB): P6,500

Minibuses: P6,500

Taxis: P6,500

Shuttle Services Taxis: P6,500

Transport Network Vehicle Services: P6,500

Tourist Transport Services: P6,500

School Transport Services: P6,500

Filcabs: P6,500

Tricycles: P1,000

Delivery Services: P1,200

Drivers around the country have been asking for fuel subsidy as oil prices have risen for 9 straight weeks.

Over the past 9 weeks, fuel prices have increased by the following amounts:

Gasoline: P9.65/L increase

Kerosene: P13.74/L increase

Diesel: P14.40/L increase

Around 1.3 million public transport drivers and operators will receive fuel subsidies from the government.