AirAsia launches P99 seat sale on 9.9

MANILA -- Air Asia is offering flights for as low as P99 as part of its 9.9 sale.

From Manila, passenger can book flights to Cebu, Iloilo, Davao, Caticlan, and other local destinations for a one-way base fare of P99.

Flights from Cebu to Caticlan, Davao, and Puerto Princesa are also available, the airline said.

Meanwhile, international flights to tourist destinations such as Kota Kinabalu, Macau, Hong Kong, Seoul, Bangkok, Osaka, Tokyo, Taipei and Shanghai are also on sale from P799 to P3,888.

To avail of these offers, customers must book their trips from September 8 to 10, and then fly anytime from September 8 to March 31, 2024.

In June, Malacanang said Air Asia plans to invest $1 billion to expand its operations in the Philippines.

RELATED STORY: