Sen. Grace Poe and NTC commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba. Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Sen. Grace Poe on Thursday castigated the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) after she was dissatisfied with the agency's efforts to combat the smishing attacks and personalized text scams among Filipino mobile users.

During the Senate committee on Public Services hearing, NTC commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba shared their "comprehensive information drive" to help subscribers avoid getting scammed.

“We were able to send 3 text blasts, in May, June, Aug… We also sent our regional directors to be interviewed by various media outlets," Cordoba said.

But Poe said NTC's actions are not enough: “Ang konti non, samantalang araw-araw average 5 to 10 ang natatanggap na text scam."

“The only thing NTC has been doing is public information. Parang ganon lang kayo, kayo 'yung PR… Don’t you have any complaints hotline?”

Cordoba said they have their hotline in their website and admitted he did not know the actual number.

“Kung kayo nga hindi niyo alam ang hotline niyo kami pa kaya?” Poe said.

"How long have you been at the helm of the NTC? You think the learning curve should be over by now?" she added.

Cordoba also said they do not put their hotline in their text blasts in order to avoid pranksters and petty complaints.

"So parang ang sinasabi niyo may hotline kayo per sikreto?" Poe asked.

Cordoba said that in 2022, they have received around 800 complaints.

"Ok ilan ba ang may may cellphone? Ilang milyon? So 800 lang. Alam mo this is so tragic it is funny already, 800 lang 'yung natanggap niyo kasi kahit ako di ko alam na meron kayong hotline, at ayaw niyo ipasabi ang hotline kasi baka malito kayo. Hay nako," she said.

Poe said she was disappointed that the NTC was not doing enough against text scams.

"You know I am very disappointed ha. This is something, if you were really serious about this issue, this would be at the top of your head and you would really tell the public that this is the number you call and you text." she said.

Poe noted that her committee wants to see budget proposals from several government agencies for the procurement of technology to help them fight smishing attacks.

—With reports from Warren de Guzman, ABS-CBN News