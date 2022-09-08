US Dollar bills. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The country's gross international reserves (GIR) level slightly declined again in August to $99 billion from $99.8 billion the previous month, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said.

The total is "more than adequate" external liquidity buffer equivalent to 8.3 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income, the BSP said in a statement.

It is also about 7.1 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.6 times based on residual maturity, the central bank added.

"The month-on-month decrease in the GIR level reflected mainly the National Government’s foreign currency withdrawals from its deposits with the BSP to settle its foreign currency debt obligations and pay for its various expenditures, and the downward adjustment in the value of the BSP’s gold holdings due to the decrease in the price of gold in the international market," it said.

In previous years, the country's "hefty" dollar reserves enabled the government to swiftly address the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's economic managers have said.

BSP Governor Felipe Medalla earlier said the country's reserves act as a "safety net" from global headwinds.

Recently, however, the Philippine peso breached its all-time low for 4 straight trading days, closing at P57.135 to $1 on Sept. 7. Medalla and several economists have agreed that the weakening was mainly driven by the US dollar rally.

RELATED VIDEO: