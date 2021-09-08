MANILA - Private firms should be allowed to buy their own vaccines and administer the jabs to their own workforce, an official of the the Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Inc (SEIPI).

This is one way that the country can speed up its vaccination rollout, said SEIPI president Dan Lachica in an interview with ANC.

Lachica added that the government should also consider proposals to allow fully vaccinated individuals more freedom to move around.

He said such a policy is not discriminatory as it will protect the unvaccinated, while allowing more economic activity.