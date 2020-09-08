'Sharea' app offers tool for people to help each other during pandemic

MANILA - A new app called Sharea is looking at helping communities affected by the COVID-19 crisis by tapping into the 'bayanihan' spirit -- communal heroism -- among residents of small communities who can provide 'hyperlocal' information.

Sharea, which was developed locally, allows users to access and share information about health, traffic, floods, water or power situations, and even job placements or side-gigs for those who need extra income.

But unlike "groups" and "pages" on many social media platforms, which may include wrong or misleading information, Sharea said the information it posts are verified.



Some of Sharea’s features include a Bulletin Board, which shows information gathered from official sources, and has been checked and validated by the Sharea team.

The Bulletin Board can be organized based on the user’s chosen location and category - which can be about health, events, deals, jobs, transport and other topics.

Sharea also includes a Community Wall where users can give and receive updates in their chosen areas. Here, users can get real-time information about their community. The posts are also moderated to make sure that these comply with community guidelines, which include kindness, respect, trust, and authenticity.

Sharea can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Users can also check out its Facebook page for more information on the app.

For now the Bulletin Board service is limited to Quezon City and Marikina. But as more people from other areas use the app, the service hopes to become available for more localities.