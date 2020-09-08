Quezon City taps Shopee to support small businesses

MANILA - Quezon City is partnering with Shopee to provide free registration on the e-commerce platform for the city’s small businesses, the city’s government announced on its official Facebook on Tuesday.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the move is part of the local government’s efforts to help medium, small and micro-enterprises affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

The city government said its Small Business and Cooperatives Development and Promotions Office will screen applicants and endorse qualified MSMEs to Shopee for onboarding and training.

MSMEs may apply provided they comply with the local government business registration requirements, the Quezon City LGU said.

Shopee said the move was also part of its efforts to support local sellers whose business suffered because of the pandemic.

“We are happy to partner with Quezon City to help their local sellers step up on their digitalization efforts and capture the growing proportion of online-first consumers,” said Martin Yu, Associate Director of Shopee Philippines.

Shopee and rival Lazada are both holding a “9.9 Sale” on Wednesday, Sept. 9.