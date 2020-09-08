Davao is 'cacao capital' of the Philippines says Agriculture department

MANILA - Davao is now the Cacao Capital of the Philippines as it leads the cacao beans production in the region, the Department of Agriculture said Tuesday.

"The declaration was made following the consistent production of high-quality beans in the Davao region," the DA said in statement.

In 2019, Davao City alone produced some 2,289.74 metric tons (MT) of cacao or 38 percent in regional share, the DA said.

Together with Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental, the total contribution to the national output reached 5,960.23 MT or 70.21 percent, the statement said.

Cacao beans is a major component of chocolate. Davao's quality cacao is also known globally.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said Davao has more produce that are making it to the global market.

“Let us work together towards a food-secure and resilient Philippines,” Dar said.

Davao's cacao was recognized as one of the world's best and is sought-after by chocolate makers from the US, Japan and Europe, the DA said.