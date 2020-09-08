CAVITEX southbound lane closure starts Sept. 15 as LRT-1 extension project works resume

Installation of the first pi-girder using straddle carriers. Photo: LRMC

MANILA - A CAVITEX southbound lane near Parañaque bridge will be closed starting Sept. 15 to give way to construction activities of the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Project, the Light Rail Manila Corp said late Monday.

The southbound lane near the Parañaque bridge will be closed from Sept. 15 until Dec. 15 for pipe relocation works by Maynilad for the 11.7-kilometer LRT-1 Cavite Extension project, LRMC said in a statement.

“We are aware that this will bring temporary inconvenience. But once the project is completed, travel between Baclaran and Bacoor will be faster, easier, and more convenient for our commuters,” LRMC Cavite Extension Management Team (CEMT) Project Execution Manager Reynaldo Pangilinan said.

At least 40 percent of the project aspects within LRMC's scope has been reached since it started civil works in September 2019, the operator said.

Construction works in other areas and stations are also underway, it said.

"Despite the limitations brought by the quarantine period and the necessary adjustments, we have been able to make progress on this project,” Pangilinan said.

The project aims to extend the existing LRT Line 1 from Baclaran to Niog in Bacoor, Cavite which will cut travel time from Manila to Cavite to 25 minutes from 1 hour and 10 minutes, the Department of Transportation earlier said.