Aboitiz Construction eyes hiring 1,200 skilled workers, medical professionals

Aboitiz Construction team members following safety protocols in the sites. Handout



MANILA - To overcome challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic more skilled workers and medical professionals are needed as construction works resume, Aboitiz Construction Inc said Tuesday.

In a statement, Aboitiz Construction said it was looking at hiring about 1,200 skilled workers and medical professionals to ensure safety in sites as construction works restart despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Project managers, engineers, safety and quality inspectors, pipefitters, welders, fitters, scaffolders, crane operators and welders are among the jobs needed for the projects in Surigao, Cebu, Iligan, Davao, Saranggani and Subic, the company said.

Nurses and nurses' aides will also be hired to strictly monitor workers' health as part of its COVID-19 protocols, Aboitiz Construction said.

“Amidst the massive disruption in the labor market caused by the global pandemic, we are still fortunate to be able to offer jobs to a sector of Filipino workers who need livelihood the most,” said ACI vice president for people, reputation & corporate social responsibility Nina Ylagan-Pedro.

The group said more could be added to the total toward the end of the year.

Companies which are allowed to operate in general community quarantine and modified general community quarantine areas are required to follow strict health protocols such as social distancing, disinfection and temperature checks, among others.