Thrift banks growing despite tech challenges: group

MANILA — Philippine thrift banks are seeing strong growth despite the challenges posed by digitalization, the Chamber of Thrift Banks said Wednesday.

The group said the sector's total assets reached P943 billion by the end of May, a 5.3 percent increase from the P895 billion it had in the same period last year. It said this led to increased resources and overall stability.

Lending also grew to P616 billion from P537 billion the year before.

Deposit liabilities went up by a healthy 4.7 percent year-on-year to P713 billion, while total capital jumped to P151 billion from P135 billion in 2022.

The development comes despite challenges posed by digital transition, including concerns over cybersecurity, heightened competition from fintech firms, and evolving regulatory requirements.

“Favorable regulatory changes can fuel innovation, while a strong commitment to data security and privacy will bolster customer trust,” said Chamber of Thrift Banks President Cecilio San Pedro.

San Pedro also said the increase in lending showed thrift banks' commitment to serve its niches, which include small and medium enterprises, housing, and consumers.

San Pedro said thrift banks could further grow by boosting their digital infrastructure and developing mobile apps.

He said the banks could champion financial inclusion by designing accessible products for marginalized populations.

"By embracing these avenues and remaining adaptable to evolving customer needs and market trends, member-banks can position themselves for success in an increasingly dynamic and competitive banking landscape,” he added.