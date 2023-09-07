Thinking of returning to the firm you left? Survey says you're not alone

Job-seekers queue at a job fair in Quezon City on November 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA -- About 8 in 10 Filipino employees are willing to return to their previous employer, recruitment firm Robert Walters said Thursday citing the results of its own survey.

Robert Walters Philippines, one of the country's biggest headhunters, said 78 percent of Filipino employers they surveyed want to go back to their former place of work. Of these, 46 percent want to do so for better pay and an upward movement in their career path.

Thirty-three percent of employees have reached out to their ex-employers in the past 2 years to ask about job opportunities, the survey showed.

The good news is, most managers might want them back--according to the survey, 80 percent of managers said they might allow “good ex-employees” to return, while another 11 percent are open to the idea, but will consider former employees cautiously.

Robert Walters Philippines Director Alejandro Perez-Higuero said their studies show that nurturing positive relationships with ex-employees is advisable in light of the global talent shortage.

"This approach carries several benefits, including familiarity with your company and culture, which minimizes adaptation time and training costs. Re-hires quickly contribute and can even play a role in succession planning," he noted.

He stressed, however, that it is important to assess why the employees left in the first place.

According to their survey, 47 percent of workers who left their job in the past two years did so for better pay, while 42 percent left for professional growth.

Twenty-four percent said they would consider returning to their former employers for better pay, while 21 percent said they would do it offered an opportunity for career development.

An additional 22 percent said they would come back if there are changes to the company's leadership.

"The fact there is a pool of talent open to re-joining business should excite leaders," said Robert Walters CEO Toby Fowlston.

"This is talent that can hit the ground running – they have already been inducted into your business, they will be familiar with processes, and have a previous vested interest in the brand."

Fowlston noted that these traits take years to instill in new hires.

He said managers and supervisors must be trained on handling "positive exit processes" with quitting employees, as "boomerang employees" may address skill shortages.

