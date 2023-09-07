Price ceilings will lead to rice shortage: economist

MANILA - An economist from the University of the Philippines believes that the implementation of a price ceiling will eventually lead to a shortage of rice in the country.

UP School of Economics assistant professor JC Punongbayan said Thursday that this creates an imbalance as demand goes up, while supply comes down.

"Kapag meron talagang price ceiling, and the actual market price is higher than the price ceiling, we can expect shortages to occur," Punongbayan said.

"It's a recipe for disaster talaga kasi mahihirapan na rin tayo mag produce domestically, mahihirapan din tayo mag import," he added.

He also said price ceilings will affect not just traders, but also farmers.

"'Pag mababa presyo, meron ding pressure na baka baratin sila ng traders, millers, etc at kapag nagpatuloy pa ito, mawawala incentives para sa producers na magbenta ng bigas," he added.

The Grain Retailers Confederation of the Philippines (GRECON) held an emergency meeting on Thursday, to air grievances to the DTI.

They said the P15,000 cash aid to be given by the DSWD is not enough to cover their losses.

"Hindi talaga natin kakayanin yung 15,000, yun naman, kung ganon ang tulong, makakabawas na rin sa gastusin kaso hindi aabot lalo na sa retailers na maliliit, 2-3 days lang po yon," said Grecon spokesperson Orly Manuntag.

Department of Agriculture Spokesperson Willie Ann Angsiy meanwhile said they have monitored high compliance with the measure.

"So far, nakita naman natin na 90 percent compliance or at least partial compliance rate ang nakita natin. For us that's really good progress inaacknowledge naman na tatamaan sila dito, apektado ang kita nila," she said.

