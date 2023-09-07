PH gross reserves dip to $99.8 billion in August

MANILA -- The Philippines' gross international reserves in August went down to $99.8 billion, down from the $100 billion recorded in July.

In a statement, the Bangko Sentral said the latest GIR level is more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.4 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

This is also about 5.9 times the country's short-term external debt based on original maturity and 4.1 times based on residual maturity.

The month-on-month decrease in gross reserves reflected mainly the government’s payments of its foreign currency debt obligations.

It also reflects the downward adjustments in the value of BSP's gold holdings due to the decrease in the price of gold in the international market.

Net international reserves, which refers to the difference between the BSP's reserve assets and reserve liabilities, slightly declined to $99.8 billion from $99.9 billion the month before, according to BSP data.

Economic managers boast of the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals, which include hefty reserves.

