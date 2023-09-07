Hotels betting on Christmas for sales, hint at rate hike

MANILA -- The hotel industry is betting on Filipinos' love for celebrating the holiday season to further boost its post-pandemic recovery, according to the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association of the Philippines.

In 2023, average hotel occupancy rates range from 70 to 80 percent which HSMA President Lolteh So said was "very good."

"Our 1st and 2nd quarters are very good. Our 4th quarter will far be better. If it’s festive season, gagastos at gagastos ang Pilipino. During the pandemic, Filipinos still celebrated Christmas. More so now. This festive season will really be one of the biggest festive seasons for us since 2019,” So said in a press briefing.

So said a spike in demand by November and December is expected, while hinting at a possible increase in hotel rates for the season.

“We will probably increase our rates a little just to be able to cover the increase in raw materials because you also know that during the Christmas season, all raw materials increase. We will follow that but not to the point that our guests and clients will already feel being compromised,” So said.

But So emphasized any rate adjustment would also depend on food inflation during the holidays.

Inflation in the country accelerated to 5.3 percent in August, driven largely by the faster inflation of food and non-alcoholic beverages including vegetables and rice.

The hotel group committed to making sure that service in their hotels is not compromised especially in breakfast buffet offerings.

TAPPING DIGITAL CHANNELS

Attracting consumers will also help boost the industry's recovery by leveraging digital sales and marketing, said Chris Legaspi, Vice President of Commercial for Archipelago International Hotels, Resorts and Residences in Jakarta, Indonesia

He encouraged hoteliers and industry professionals to take advantage of social media and digital tools to boost sales and occupancy.

Legaspi believes that digital marketing would help Philippine tourism to recover faster and to compete globally.

The Department of Tourism earlier launched the country's revised and controversial slogan "Love the Philippines."