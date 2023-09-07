Fashion meets tech: Michael Cinco's first Metaverse gala

MANILA -- The worlds of fashion, entertainment and technology will collide in the upcoming Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW) which will take place from Sept. 19 to 21, 2023 in Pasay City.

Blockchain Council of the Philippines President Donald Lim said the event aims to encourage all traditional industries to embrace blockchain technology, and fashion and entertainment are no exception.

Blockchain is commonly used in the financial space through cryptocurrencies. However, it has been finding new use cases in other industries. Lim said the Philippines is ready to become the blockchain capital in Asia.

To demonstrate, Lim announced that world-famous Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco will hold the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Gala at the opening of PBW. Cinco will hold a physical fashion show while NFT versions or non-fungible tokens of the dresses will simultaneously be showcased.

An NFT, usually a photo or artwork, is a unique digital identifier that is recorded on a blockchain and is used to certify ownership and authenticity. One can sell or monetize it, but it can't be reproduced.

"He's [Cinco] creating a lot of special designs. At the same time while the models will be walking the catwalk, meron sa taas may screen din, parang Roblox naglalakad rin. Parehong pareho ang damit and at the same time the gown will have an NFT, non-fungible token execution," said Lim.

K-pop group "TripleS" will also perform at the PBW, Lim said. The group has over 20 plus members but only 4 will perform during the PBW.

TripleS is the world's first "decentralized K-pop idol group" where members rotate for performances depending on the vote of fans done using tokens or "token voting," which said Lim was credible and legitimate.

"Decentralized...Ginagawa nila technically parang may voting via the NFT," Lim said.

Michelle Dee, 2023 Miss Universe Philippines, is also launching her NFT to support her advocacy of helping people in the autism spectrum. Two of her siblings are on the autism spectrum.

Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee joins press conference of 2023 Philippine Blockchain Week. She said she will issue an NFT (non-fungible token) for her advocacy. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

"I've always wanted to really encourage my cause that is closest to my heart with the emerging technology that blockchain has to offer and that is something I am pushing for," Dee said.

Lim is confident the Philippines can reach its goal of becoming the blockchain capital of Asia as long as all industries embrace the technology including those in traditional sectors.

The government, he said, must also leverage blockchain technology which can be used in the elections, the Philippine ID system and many other programs.

CENTRAL BANK DIGITAL CURRENCY

Meanwhile, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is also moving forward with its plans to test Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDCs) in the country.

CBDCs are a form of digital money backed by central banks.

In a statement, the BSP said it has selected Hyperledger Fabric as the distributed ledger technology (DLT) for its wholesale CBDC pilot project called Project Agila.

BSP Gov. Eli Remolona said result of the pilot run would influence the possibility of launching CBDCs in the country.

