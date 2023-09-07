Cibo eyes overseas expansion

MANILA -- Filipino-owned Italian casual dining restaurant Cibo may be opening in other countries in a few years time, its owner Margarita Fores revealed.

Fores, a world-renowned chef, said that there are plans for Cibo to expand in other countries particularly in Southeast Asia or the Middle East.

Aside from having a strong Filipino community in these regions, she said there is also a big pool of Filipino talent in the said areas that they may tap.

"We're looking to also go outside the Philippines. I think in the Philippines, we have strong brands now and people from abroad are taking notice," she said.

There is no specific timeline yet, but the company plans to have 50 branches in the Philippines two years from now, doubling its current number of around 25 this year.

"We are super ready to grow it even more," said Fores as she eyes expansion outside Metro Manila. They recent grew their footprint by expanding in Cebu and Bacolod.

She said the restaurant business in the country overall is growing with many companies expanding.

However, she admitted that inflation remains an issue with costs of ingredients going up.

Inflation hit 5.3 percent in August, driven mainly by food and non-alcoholic beverages.

But Fores said this could be mitigated by restrategizing.

"We've become really creative with how to sort of counteract the higher costs of our ingredients by creating new dishes and also creating marketing programs, interesting new stuff."

Aside from Cibo, she and her family opened many restaurants in recent years like Grace Park, A Mano, and many more. Recently, their restaurants opened side by side at Gateway Mall 2, occupying a popular area at the ground floor.