Cebu Pacific offers piso fare in 9.9 seat sale

MANILA -- Cebu Pacific is offering P1 seats for selected flights as part of its 9.9 Super Seat Fest.

In a tweet, the budget carrier said seats to destinations like Bacolod, Coron, Bohol, Tacloban, Boracay, Puerto Princesa, and other local destinations are available for a P1 base fare.

The piso fare is also available for flights to Jakarta, Macau, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Beijing, Taipei, and other Asian destinations.

Your #CEBSuperSeatFest P1SO SALE Era has arrived! ✈️



Time to fly for as low as P1 one-way base fare (exc. fees/surcharges) and travel from Apr 1-Aug 31, 2024! Get CEB Transfers to Boracay at 27% OFF. Book from Sept. 7-10, 2023 at https://t.co/taKDgpUG24! pic.twitter.com/rGeHhaYlRu — Cebu Pacific Air (@CebuPacificAir) September 6, 2023

Passengers must book their flights from September 7-10 to avail of the promo, then travel anytime from April to August 31, 2024.

Cebu Pacific's net income reached P2.7 billion from April to June 2023, a reversal of the P1.9 billion net loss it recorded in the same period last year.

It is also expanding its fleet after facing complaints over flight delays and cancellations that have led to calls to suspend its franchise.