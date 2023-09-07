'Alien projects' seen under DPWH 2024 budget: solon

MANILA -- Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman on Thursday flagged the presence of what he called "alien projects" in the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Lagman said these were projects proposed to be included in the 2024 budget but did not undergo proper vetting and screening by the respective District Engineering Offices of the DPWH.

"These projects impair the Congressional District's amount ceiling and crowd out validated priority infra projects." Lagman said.

"Priority projects should not be bumped by these projects in the submission of the NEP," he added.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan meanwhile assured lawmakers that they will have a say in their district's infrastructure projects.

"This is the very reason why in the preparation of the 2024 budget, we made sure that this is fully coordinated with members of Congress or legislators," Bonoan said.

The DPWH chief assured lawmakers that any grievances over the proposed budget can still be rectified.

Lagman did not give an exact figure on the alleged alien projects.

"It is hard to quantify now. What is important is that the 'alien projects' admittedly exist nationwide!" Lagman said in a text message.