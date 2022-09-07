Yen tumbles to lower 144 range vs US dollar, hits new 24-yr low

A person counting Japanese 10,000 yen banknotes (75 USD) in Tokyo on June 8, 2022. Behrouz Mehri, AFP

TOKYO - The yen tumbled to the lower 144 range and hit a new 24-year low against the US dollar on Wednesday in Tokyo, as the currency market responded to speculation that the Federal Reserve will not halt interest rate hikes any time soon following upbeat U.S. economic data.

Tokyo stocks ended down, with the Nikkei index ending at over one-and-a-half month low, on increased concerns over a slowdown in the U.S. and European economies as a result of monetary tightening by their respective central banks.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 196.21 points, or 0.71 percent, from Tuesday at 27,430.30, its lowest since July 19. The broader Topix index finished 10.93 points, or 0.57 percent, lower at 1,915.65.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, marine transportation, and electric appliance issues.

