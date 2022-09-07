MANILA - Telecommunications companies and the government are among the top targets of cybercriminals which is why they should continue investing in security, experts said on Wednesday.

Authorities and stakeholders are working together to curb the SMS scam that tricks people to give out personal information. These messaging scams have also become personalized with complete names of users.

“Because we are all interconnected so these breaches tend to be systemic in nature. So when you think about that, your primary targets, I think the number one target in cyber breaches are actually the telcos," said Microsoft Philippines Chief Executive Officer Peter Macquera.

The government needs must make substantial investments in cybersecurity, in step with the levels promised by the private sector, experts said.

The government, which holds data of Filipinos as well as telcos, with over 80 million subscribers, could be primary target, Macquera said in a forum where tech experts weighed in on the growing cybersecurity concern in the country.

"In the top 3 is actually the government, because we are all having to provide information, personal information to the government. So I think we can tighten up our cybersecurity provisions and make sure we encourage those and are clear on the fundamental things that we need to preserve trust in the system," he added.

PLDT First Vice President John Gonzales said telcos are encouraging the government to invest heavily in cybersecurity.

"Whatever best practices and solutions that we have we’re also collaborating with government to probably use the same techniques and solutions that we have to ensure that they are also protected, the data that the government has is also protected," Gonzales said.

Meanwhile, Globe said aside from investments and legislation, the public must also remain vigilant by not engaging with scammers and not sharing personal information and one-time pins, among others.

