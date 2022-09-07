MANILA - The House of Representatives has opened plenary deliberations on House Bill 4125 or the proposed Ease of Paying Taxes Act.

House Ways and Means Committee Chair, Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda explained that the bill seeks to address various tax administration concerns to support a robust and sustainable tax system.

Salceda added that the tax administration efficiency resulting from the passage of this measure shall yield an estimated P73.1 billion in additional revenues over a period of 5 years.

"We also expect to reduce opportunities for corruption and improve taxpayer experience through the modernization of tax administration procedures. We aim to boost taxpayer morale by building trust and legitimacy between the government and taxpayers, as this will ultimately translate to more services for our people," Salceda said.

Salceda said the bill seeks to modernize tax administration and improve tax compliance. He said a similar bill was passed by the House on Third Reading in the 18th Congress.

Salceda said tedious tax administration results in lower ease of doing business.

"In the World Bank Enterprise surveys, tax rates and tax administration are among the major constraints firms face in their everyday operations. This is in large part because of the one-size-fits-all approach given to the currently limited classification of taxpayers despite differences in capacity to comply with tax requirements. The pandemic further magnified these tax compliance constraints. While the BIR is transitioning into digitizing its services, we must ensure that procedures for taxpayers are not tedious," Salceda said.

Salceda also pointed out that complex tax administration results in low tax morale and higher tax uncertainty.

