MANILA - China will soon start importing durian from the Philippines.

In a Facebook post, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian said Philippine durian will soon be available in China.

"Good news! Fresh durian from the Philippines will soon be available in the Chinese market, according to the results of an assessment conducted by a team of experts organized by the Chinese embassy recently," it said.

Huang added that a team from China recently went to Davao region to look at durian exports from the Philippines to China.

"It is expected that fresh durian from Davao will be permitted for import into China as soon as this year," Huang added.

According to Huang, China imports most of its durian.

China imported 822,000 tons of durian in 2021, worth $4.21 billion. Durian imports also increased by 60 percent during the first half of 2022.

"Durian from Davao region is high in quality and good in taste. It is expected to win the hearts of Chinese durian lovers. As one of the most lucrative agricultural products, the entry of high-quality fresh durian from the Philippines into China with a population of 1.4 billion will benefit hundreds of thousands of Philippine fruit farmers and greatly increase the income of local growers in the Mindanao area," he added.

