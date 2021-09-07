MANILA - Fewer people were jobless in July, but more people found their jobs insufficient or lacking in the same month and were looking for more work, the state statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The Philippines’ unemployment rate eased to 6.9 percent in July, the Philippine Statistics Authority said, meaning there were 3.07 million unemployed individuals 15 years old and over.

The underemployment rate meanwhile climbed to 20.9 percent in July. This meant that there were 8.69 million Filipinos who found work but were still looking for more work.

Joblessness has been declining since the record plunge last year as the government eased lockdowns meant to check the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses and analysts had warned earlier that the fresh lockdowns imposed from late July to early September would weigh down the labor market again.The Asian Development Bank also noted that the new jobs created amid the pandemic were of lower quality.



More details to follow.