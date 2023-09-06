‘Skilling’ needed for people, firms to wield AI: Microsoft

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - The head of Microsoft Philippines said people and companies need to learn new skills so they can wield artificial intelligence and “actually benefit” from it.

Peter Maquera, CEO of Microsoft Philippines said AI has a huge potential to make people’s jobs easier as AI does the more mundane tasks so that employees can do more fulfilling work, Maquera said.

For instance, Maquera said, a Tesla engineer who has been using Microsoft’s automated AI-assisted coding has said that he has become 80 percent more productive.

Multi-lingual societies can also tap AI to bridge language gaps and access services from the government and other institutions, he said.

AI can also be used by educators for “bespoke learning” so that students can learn at their own pace.

However, to do all of these will require new skills.

“But skilling I think is central to really leveraging the potential so that it doesn’t harm us and we actually benefit from it,” Maquera said in an interview with ANC.

People and firms need to be “AI-confident.”

Towards this end, Microsoft and LinkedIn have come up with the first professional certification on generative AI, he said.

But besides individuals and companies acquiring new skills, the government also needs to step in with the right policies and regulations so that AI is used properly.

While many worry about AI potentially taking away many jobs, Maquera said there’s no doubt that people need to get ready for this new technology.

“It could really be impactful and you could be left out if you didn’t get in and learn and start embracing that it’s here to stay and it’s here to help you, you will get left behind.”

Microsoft is doing a limited preview of what AI can do in its Office 365 suite of productivity apps.

--ANC, 6 September 2023

