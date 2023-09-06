Court ruling to affect Makati subway plans: proponent

Guests check the scale model of Makati City with the proposed route of the Makati Subway Project unveiled at the Makati City Hall. The 10km railway from EDSA-Ayala to the University of Makati, which traverses several commercial centers and important locations, is scheduled to be completed in 2025. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Phillipine Infradev Holdings, which is behind the development of the Makati City subway, said they submitted a letter to the Makati City government to discuss changes in plans for the project after the Supreme Court ruled that some areas previously within Makati City are now considered part of Taguig.

The firm said under the joint venture agreement between them and Makati City, the casualties of the High Court's ruling include the depot and a few stations of the Makati City subway system.

“Also, the alignment of the subway will no longer be feasible,” Infradev said.

"We will advise the Philippine Stock Exchange and the Securities & Exchange Commission for any further material developments on the matter," the firm added.

Infradev said they hope to meet with local officials soon so they can discuss how to proceed with the project.

Officials broke ground on the $3.7-billion Makati City subway, aimed at bringing relief to tens of thousands of commuters, in December 2018.

The Makati City government earlier said it aimed the subway project to be fully functional by 2023.

For decades, Taguig City and Makati City have been at odds over the ownership of the disputed properties, as well as the renowned financial district BGC, also known as Fort Bonifacio or The Fort.

Following battles in lower courts which started in 1993, the Supreme Court in December 2021 ruled that the area's territorial jurisdiction falls under Taguig City. The Makati City government then filed an omnibus motion for reconsideration before the SC.

But in a resolution in September last year but only made public in April, the High Court's Special Third Division denied with finality Makati City's motion for reconsideration, saying that the basic issues it raised had been resolved and "duly considered" by the court in its earlier decision.

The transfer of schools, properties, and courts are among the issues the two local governments had to face in the past months since the ruling was handed down.

