MANILA - Mobile wallet GCash on Tuesday said it would soon move confirmation messages to an app inbox from text message to improve security.

"Migrating the transaction confirmation messages from text messages to the app inbox will help ensure users are only getting legitimate messages regarding their GCash transactions,” GCash chief risk officer Ingrid Rose Ann Beroña said.

“Aside from improving security, we hope this move makes the experience of GCash users more seamless and convenient as we strive to make their everyday lives better," she added.

The transition, which began in September, started with confirmation messages for bills payment, money transfer and buying loan services, it said.

Telco operators and regulators are working together to address the proliferation of text spams that are getting more personalized.

GCash said scams and fraudulent activities can be reported to https://help.gcash.com/hc/en-us or on its website.

GCash said it has been ramping up efforts against fraudsters to protect users.

RELATED VIDEO: