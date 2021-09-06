Ernie Gawilan, Gary Bejino, Jerrold Mangliwan and Allain Ganapin will get 25 free flights each courtesy of Cebu Pacific.

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is giving free flights to 4 members of the Philippine delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, the airline announced on Monday.

Ernie Gawilan, Gary Bejino, Jerrold Mangliwan and Allain Ganapin will get 25 free flights each, which they may share with their respective teams and support systems, Cebu Pacific said.

“Our Paralympic delegation did their best and have proven that they deserve to fly. We recognize their efforts and are grateful to them for representing our country loud and proud – this is why we want them and their loved ones to enjoy free flights from us,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing & Customer Experience at Cebu Pacific.

The tickets may be used for any domestic and international short haul destination in the Cebu Pacific network, the airline said.

Cebu Pacific previously also gave 25 free flights each to the athletes representing the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics.

RELATED VIDEO