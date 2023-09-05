Solon files bill on 'state of national rice emergency'

MANILA -- Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo has filed a bill that seeks to empower the President to declare a "state of national rice emergency," among other measures to address the rising price of the staple.

Under House Bill 9030, the President may declare a national rice emergency due to any of the following conditions, actually occurring or in anticipation thereof:

an extreme shortage in the supply of rice a sustained increase in the price of rice an extraordinary increase in the price of rice

The declaration shall be in place for a maximum of 6 months unless sooner withdrawn by the President or revoked by a congressional joint resolution.

Under the same bill, the President through the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its attached agencies, will provide rice subsidies, as it deems necessary, primarily to the following groups:

To qualified rice farmers, cooperatives, associations, and other agricultural workers

To the poorest and affected households

To qualified traders and retailers

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The bill likewise authorizes the use of the entire rice competitiveness enhancement fund during a state of national rice emergency for programs that will respond to the economic crisis, subject to the approval of the DA, including cash assistance to farmers and other affected sectors, regardless of whether tariff revenues from rice importation exceeded P10 billion.

It also authorizes the National Food Authority to import rice for the duration of the declaration to maintain a buffer stock subject to the approval of the President.

The bill penalizes acts of illegal price manipulation of rice during a national rice emergency with imprisonment for a period of not less than 10 years nor more than thirty 30 years, and shall be imposed a fine of not less than P1 million nor more than P100 million.