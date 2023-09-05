PAL holds seat sale, international flights as low as $99

MANILA - Philippine Airlines said it is holding a seat sale with roundtrip international flights with base fares as low as $99 and one-way domestic flights for as low as P298.

PAL said 7 million seats are on offer across the airline's domestic and international routes.

The promo sale's domestic travel period is up to Dec. 15, 2023 while the international travel period is up to Jan. 2024, the airline said.

"The quoted all-in fares include the base fare as well as applicable government taxes, fees and surcharges," it added.

PAL said the sale will run from Sept. 4 to 24 on PAL's Contact Center, PAL ticketing offices and via www.philippineairlines.com.