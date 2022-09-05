Widodo wants Indonesia-Davao shipping routes revived

BOGOR, Indonesia — Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday urged the Philippines to renew several shipping routes between Mindanao and some of Indonesia's islands.

Widodo gave the statement during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s first state visit to Indonesia.

“I invite the Philippines to continue developing trade potentials as well as connectivity in border areas,” Widodo said.

“I proposed the revitalization of shipping routes – Ro-Ro shipping routes between Bitung and Davao and reopening of Manado-Davao flight route,” he said.

Indonesia has significantly increased its trade with the Philippines by almost 50 percent last year, the Indonesian leader said.

“Indonesia, in particular, encouraged increase of export of food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, coconut, and seaweed products,” he said.

Widodo added that he hopes there would be more opportunities for both Indonesian state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and private businessmen in the Philippines.

Marcos did not immediately respond to Widodo’s suggestion but noted that the Philippines and Indonesia’s ties have been existing long before the 2 countries were formally named as republics.

Indonesia is the Philippines’ 8th largest trading partner and the 27th top investor in the country, according to data from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

As of 2021, bilateral trade between the 2 countries has reached $9.5 billion, according to data from the Indonesian Embassy in the Philippines.